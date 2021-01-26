Karamo Brown Leans On His Team For Help - And You Should, Too

January 26, 2021 2 min read

As one of the fab five hosts on Netflix’s ultra-popular Queer Eye series, Karamo Brown is best known for doling out thoughtful, often tear-jerking advice that helps people figure out what they need — from themselves and from others — to live a fuller, happier life. But despite Brown’s expert ability to lend , he also needs some help of his own. “Sometimes, as you climb the ladder of success, you feel like you have to be in control of everything,” says the cofounder of men’s grooming brand Mantl. “And there is a bit of truth to that, but there’s also something very good about being vulnerable and trusting the people you work with. Asking them for guidance provides clarity that I need. If every day, you say to yourself, ‘Work is so stressful,’ then you’re going to be stressed. But if you say, ‘Work is going to be great today because I have a team of support around me,’ it puts you in a place to build on that energy. By asking for help, you’re turning yourself into a collaborator, and building a team that’s working toward one goal.”

