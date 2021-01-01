Entrepreneur Magazine: January 2021

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2021
Tablet Edition Subscribe

Featured Article

Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2021's Strongest Franchises

Get to know the year's top trends and toughest brands, and explore what might be your best franchise opportunity.

Which Franchise Keeps Kids (and Parents!) Sane?

The #6 company on our Franchise 500 list adjusted its education model for the first time since 1954 - and opened 140 new centers.

Servpro's Business Is Booming As It Helps Clean Up Covid

The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list is used to cleaning up after hurricanes and fires. Now it adds "virus cleanup" to its CV.

Related Articles

7-Eleven's Winning Pandemic Plan: Extra Toilet Paper, Beer Delivery, and Lots Of Convenience
Franchise 500

7-Eleven's Winning Pandemic Plan: Extra Toilet Paper, Beer Delivery, and Lots Of Convenience

The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list calmed customers' pandemic fears with in-stock toilet paper and plenty of delivery options.
Clint Carter | 3 min read
How Planet Fitness Grew in 2020, Even While Its Gyms Were Empty
Franchise 500

How Planet Fitness Grew in 2020, Even While Its Gyms Were Empty

The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list created streaming workouts for Facebook Live and attracted 45 million views.
Kate Rockwood | 2 min read
How Jersey Mike's Subs Grew In 2020: It Began Acting Like a Tech Company
Franchise 500

How Jersey Mike's Subs Grew In 2020: It Began Acting Like a Tech Company

The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list relied on its customer-centric app to survive the pandemic and keep fans fed.
Britta Lokting | 2 min read
Culver's Thrived In 2020 By Doubling Down On Comfort Food
Franchise 500

Culver's Thrived In 2020 By Doubling Down On Comfort Food

The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list is now expanding into the Southeast.
Kate Rockwood | 2 min read
How Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Uses Viral Marketing to Create Explosive Growth
Franchise 500

How Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Uses Viral Marketing to Create Explosive Growth

The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list wants to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 2 min read
How A Well-Timed Redesign Helped Boost The UPS Store's Growth
Franchise 500

How A Well-Timed Redesign Helped Boost The UPS Store's Growth

The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list met the pandemic with a socially-distant store redesign.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 2 min read
How Dunkin' Pivoted to Serve the Home-Office Crowd
Franchise 500

How Dunkin' Pivoted to Serve the Home-Office Crowd

The #2 company on our Franchise 500 list closed some stores during the pandemic, but new stores are seeing higher sales.
Stephanie Schomer Deputy Editor | 2 min read
How Taco Bell Became 2020's Top Franchise
Franchise 500

How Taco Bell Became 2020's Top Franchise

Taco Bell endured years of falling sales without ever letting the struggle show, and the effort paid off: The master of hype finally scored #1 on our Franchise 500 list.
Maggie Ginsberg Contributing writer | 15 min read
Back to Top

Magazine Resources

Browse Magazines

Subscribe to Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2021