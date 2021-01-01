Entrepreneur Magazine - January 2021

Featured Article
Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2021's Strongest Franchises
Get to know the year's top trends and toughest brands, and explore what might be your best franchise opportunity.
Which Franchise Keeps Kids (and Parents!) Sane?
The #6 company on our Franchise 500 list adjusted its education model for the first time since 1954 - and opened 140 new centers.
Servpro's Business Is Booming As It Helps Clean Up Covid
The #10 company on our Franchise 500 list is used to cleaning up after hurricanes and fires. Now it adds "virus cleanup" to its CV.
7-Eleven's Winning Pandemic Plan: Extra Toilet Paper, Beer Delivery, and Lots Of Convenience
The #9 company on our Franchise 500 list calmed customers' pandemic fears with in-stock toilet paper and plenty of delivery options.
How Planet Fitness Grew in 2020, Even While Its Gyms Were Empty
The #8 company on our Franchise 500 list created streaming workouts for Facebook Live and attracted 45 million views.
How Jersey Mike's Subs Grew In 2020: It Began Acting Like a Tech Company
The #7 company on our Franchise 500 list relied on its customer-centric app to survive the pandemic and keep fans fed.
Culver's Thrived In 2020 By Doubling Down On Comfort Food
The #5 company on our Franchise 500 list is now expanding into the Southeast.
How Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Uses Viral Marketing to Create Explosive Growth
The #4 company on our Franchise 500 list wants to be one of the fastest-growing brands in the U.S.
How A Well-Timed Redesign Helped Boost The UPS Store's Growth
The #3 company on our Franchise 500 list met the pandemic with a socially-distant store redesign.
How Dunkin' Pivoted to Serve the Home-Office Crowd
The #2 company on our Franchise 500 list closed some stores during the pandemic, but new stores are seeing higher sales.
How Taco Bell Became 2020's Top Franchise
Taco Bell endured years of falling sales without ever letting the struggle show, and the effort paid off: The master of hype finally scored #1 on our Franchise 500 list.