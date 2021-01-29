We asked founders how they're setting goals for the year ahead and plotting untraveled roads to success.

1. Track your progress.

"We set yearly goals and quarterly goals. As a fast-growing startup in the midst of economic uncertainty, it's challenging to forecast what each new day will bring. So we have a weekly goal review meeting with each of our teams to align on how we are tracking toward both yearly and quarterly goals. This helps us course-correct swiftly and gets our whole team on the same page should objectives change." — Jordan Nathan, founder and CEO, Caraway

2. Prepare to fail.