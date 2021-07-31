Become Your Business's IT and Cybersecurity Expert

July 31, 2021 2 min read

Cyber attacks are on the rise worldwide, but they're increasing at an especially alarming rate against small businesses. Forty-seven percent of small businesses experienced a cyber attack over the past year and the average cost of a cyber attack has risen from $34,000 to $200,000. That's potentially devastating for small businesses and all the more reason to invest in high-quality IT services. However, if you're operating on a shoe-string budget, the next best thing is to become your own IT department.

This extensive bundle comprises 12 courses covering some of the most important certifications from CompTIA, the world leader in IT certification.

This extensive bundle comprises 12 courses covering some of the most important certifications from CompTIA, the world leader in IT certification. You'll learn from trusted organizations like Total Seminars, Integrity Training, and eCourses4You — organizations that have dedicated themselves to providing the absolute best online CompTIA training that money can buy.

Across these courses, you'll focus on a wide range of CompTIA certifications, including:

CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001)

CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)

CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CAS-003)

CompTIA Network+ Certification (N10-007)

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001)

CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)

CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)

CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

From IT fundamentals, to assessing the cybersecurity posture of an enterprise environment and recommending and implementing the appropriate cybersecurity solutions, you'll get a comprehensive education that will help you protect your business from cyber attacks. Plus, you'll get on track to ace each of these certification exams on your first attempt.

Protect your small business from cybercriminals. Right now, you can get The All-Access CompTIA A+ & Network Certification Prep Bundle for just $45 for a limited time. That's a fraction of the typical cost to get CompTIA-certified.

