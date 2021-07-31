Cybersecurity

Become Your Business's IT and Cybersecurity Expert

As cybercrime against small businesses is on the rise, these are the tools to help protect your business.
Next Article
Become Your Business's IT and Cybersecurity Expert
Image credit: Jefferson Santos/Unsplash

Grow Your Business, Not Your Inbox

Stay informed and join our daily newsletter now!
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
Entrepreneur Store
home
2 min read
Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Cyber attacks are on the rise worldwide, but they're increasing at an especially alarming rate against small businesses. Forty-seven percent of small businesses experienced a cyber attack over the past year and the average cost of a cyber attack has risen from $34,000 to $200,000. That's potentially devastating for small businesses and all the more reason to invest in high-quality IT services. However, if you're operating on a shoe-string budget, the next best thing is to become your own IT department.

You can get a good jumpstart in The All-Access CompTIA A+ & Network Certification Prep Bundle. Valued at $2400, it's on sale now for just $45. 

This extensive bundle comprises 12 courses covering some of the most important certifications from CompTIA, the world leader in IT certification. You'll learn from trusted organizations like Total Seminars, Integrity Training, and eCourses4You — organizations that have dedicated themselves to providing the absolute best online CompTIA training that money can buy.

Across these courses, you'll focus on a wide range of CompTIA certifications, including:

  • CompTIA A+ Certification Core 1 (220-1001)
  • CompTIA A+ Certification Core 2 (220-1002)
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-501)
  • CompTIA Security+ (SY0-601)
  • CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner (CAS-003)
  • CompTIA Network+ Certification (N10-007)
  • CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-001)
  • CompTIA CySA+ Cybersecurity Analyst (CS0-002)
  • CompTIA PenTest+ (PT0-001)
  • CompTIA Cloud+ (CV0-002)

From IT fundamentals, to assessing the cybersecurity posture of an enterprise environment and recommending and implementing the appropriate cybersecurity solutions, you'll get a comprehensive education that will help you protect your business from cyber attacks. Plus, you'll get on track to ace each of these certification exams on your first attempt.

Protect your small business from cybercriminals. Right now, you can get The All-Access CompTIA A+ & Network Certification Prep Bundle for just $45 for a limited time. That's a fraction of the typical cost to get CompTIA-certified.

Prices are subject to change.

More from Entrepreneur
Learn More: Franchise Advisors
Our Franchise Advisors will guide you through the entire franchising process, for FREE!
  1. Book a one-on-one session with a Franchise Advisor
  2. Take a survey about your needs & goals
  3. Find your ideal franchise
  4. Learn about that franchise
  5. Meet the franchisor
  6. Receive the best business resources
Learn More
Get a Free Quote
Make sure you’re covered if an employee gets injured at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get A Quote
Get Insured
Make sure you’re covered for physical injuries or property damage that occur at work by
  • Providing us with basic information about your business
  • Verifying details about your business with one of our specialists
  • Speaking with an agent who is specifically suited to insure your business
Get Insured
Related Books
Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Cybersecurity

Nephilim: the hacker group that threatens the wealthiest

Cybersecurity

5 Reasons You Shouldn't Trust Your Cyber Defense to Your IT Vendor or Service Provider

Cybersecurity

50 Things You Need To Know To Optimize Your Company's Approach to Data Privacy and Cybersecurity