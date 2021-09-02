How the First Law of Physics Applies to Entrepreneurs

September 2, 2021 6 min read

What do a soccer ball, a train and an entrepreneur have in common?

They, like everything else, are all subject to Sir Isaac Newton’s first law of physics, which states that an object at rest stays at rest and an object in motion stays in motion.

As an entrepreneur, maintaining momentum is one of the most important aspects of keeping a business afloat. But just as a foot can bring a flying soccer ball to an abrupt halt or a conductor can slow a train to a stop, an entrepreneur’s motion can be waylaid by external forces. It can be hard to stay the course when it feels like obstacles are popping up left and right.

Here’s another helpful tidbit from Newton: Momentum is the product of mass x velocity. In other words, although a brick wall can easily stop a soccer ball, it won’t stop a train. Here’s how to keep going through whatever hurdles arise.

Improve a little every day

When you’re striving to achieve big goals, the small steps you take to get there matter. That’s why Greg Wells, scientist and performance physiologist, stresses the power of improving one percent each day.

One percent may seem like an insignificant amount. But as Wells writes, “To live a life consistent with your dreams and goals, you have to be committed to improving how you eat, sleep, exercise and think. And daily one percent changes will do it.”

To do this, Wells recommends zeroing in on suboptimal habits and behaviors that are holding you back. Are you not getting enough sleep? Eating poorly? Back-burning exercise? Adjust your habits little by little — walk to the store instead of driving; eat almonds instead of chips; go to bed at a set time each night. Over time, those miniature improvements will add up, and before long, spread to other parts of your life.

Surround yourself with people you admire

Just as being around negative people can be a drain on your momentum, surrounding yourself with inspiring people is great motivation. This doesn’t mean those who dole out shallow praise or consistently tell you that everything’s great when it’s not. I’m talking about people who you can really learn from; who have the experience and insight to understand your goals and give you the constructive feedback you need to achieve them.

Entrepreneurs often think of themselves as lone wolves, but it doesn’t have to be that way. No matter how much experience and passion you have, there is always something to be learned from someone else. Maintaining momentum requires not only your own internal drive, but also keeping on top of externalities like changes to the market and evolving technology. Having a mentor or trusted circle of advisors will help keep you aware of what’s going on outside your bubble.

Launch and launch again

Where were you when Facebook launched? How about Amazon? Odds are, you don’t remember. That’s because the majority of enduring tech startups don’t enter the market with a huge bang. Instead, they launch iteratively, continually reworking their product until it takes off. Once you’re up and running, continued launches will keep your product fresh and your momentum going.

I’ll admit these launches can be tricky once you’ve got a large user base. In 2016, my company, JotForm, had been around for a decade and amassed over three million users. But even though our products were running smoothly, it became clear it was time for an update.

The question was: Do we work quietly behind the curtain and emerge one day with a fresh new creation? Or do we do continual micro-launches, constantly updating the product with little fanfare?

Each has their drawbacks. Working in a vacuum robs you of valuable user feedback, while continuous improvement means all those fixes are going largely unnoticed. The solution I found, through lots of trial and error, is to adopt a hybrid approach, with big annual launches paired with smaller ongoing improvements. These iterative improvements not only keep us relevant and our customers happy; they keep our momentum going.

Adopt the momentum model

“Momentum leaders are not lucky — they are smart,” writes J.C. Larreche in his book, The Momentum Effect: How to Ignite Exceptional Growth. “They have discovered the source of momentum and, with it, the beginnings of a smarter way to exceptional growth.”

To this end, Entrepreneur contributor Ken Gosnell suggests a straightforward six-step model for attaining momentum, and keeping it.

Find your message: When a company has a clear, straightforward message, everything else becomes clear, too. “The differentiator between successful companies and average ones is that successful companies know their message and stick to it,” Gosnell writes. Share your message: Once you’ve got your message, find the right means of distributing it. To do this, market to the right leads who will carry it to the market field. Connect your message: The next step is getting buy-in from others, including your team and customers. Buy-in produces momentum, since loyal followers will share your message with their networks. Expand your message: When your message is repeated and shared, it builds value and brand recognition. This act of sharing the message fuels momentum. Replicate your message: Continue to replicate your message through referrals, and develop a reward system for customers who help. “Every company should have a proven referral process to encourage and reward customer advocates who help share their brand and message with others,” advises Gosnell. Improve your message: Your message should constantly be evolving over time, in keeping with the changing landscape. If you discover a more impactful message, don’t be afraid to pivot.

Maintaining momentum is the key to a business’s longevity. Through iterative adjustments and incremental improvements, you’ll not only build a company with the inertia to power through obstacles, but avoid the emotional ups and downs that afflict entrepreneurs who start out with a bang and quickly lose energy.

