Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

A Google Exec Declared Guest Blogging 'Dead' in 2014, But Here's How to Make It Pay Dividends in 2022 and Beyond

Contrary to popular opinion, guest blogging isn't dead -- as long as you use these eight strategies to maximize your brand's results.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Ever since 2014, when Matt Cutts proclaimed the death of guest blogging, ethical marketing professionals have been reluctant to pursue this strategy in their digital marketing plans. After all, when the chief of search quality for Google says guest posting is “a more and more spammy practice” and asserts that people who engage in it frequently are “hanging out with really bad company,” you tend to err on the side of caution. 

However, Cutts didn’t mean all guest blogging. He was referring to one particular type, usually involving questionable guest post exchanges in an effort to build backlinks. The right kind of guest posting is identical to regular content marketing. That is, it creates useful, informative and authoritative content that your audience members want to see. There’s an exception though: It gets published on someone else’s blog or website, not yours. 

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Marketing

Instagram

Do you have an educational center or do you teach courses? Boost it through Instagram to attract more students

Instagram México

Instagram México

Marketing

How to Reduce What You're Spending on Marketing (Without Losing Results)

Timothy Carter

Timothy Carter

Main Street Entrepreneur

How to Create Ecommerce Navigation That Increases Sales

Jonathan Riff

Jonathan Riff

Read More

Latest on Entrepreneur

Instagram

Do you have an educational center or do you teach courses? Boost it through Instagram to attract more students

Instagram México

Instagram México

Stocks

4 Momentum Stocks to Grab as Market Continues to Surge

Priyanka Mandal

News and Trends

'The Greatest Trade of All Time': $13,000 Worth of Shiba Inu Coin Bought Last Year Now Worth $5 Billion

Amanda Breen

Amanda Breen

Read More