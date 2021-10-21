Free Webinar | Dec. 2: Closing Workplace Gaps and Opening Doors to Employee Financial Wellness

Hear how they feel about their current finances, and how you can provide them with the support they need to move toward financial wellness.

Topics to be discussed include:

How the pandemic has impacted the workforce including workers from underserved communities.

How workers stress about finances, and what you can do to help.

Closing the savings gap for all American workers.

How offering a path to retirement savings can help you attract and retain talent in today’s competitive job market.

Pooled Employer Plans: an excellent retirement savings tool for small business owners as well as their employees.

Join us for this free webinar on December 2 at 3pm EST. Register Now

Guiding this conversation will be Kristina Sarcione, Head of Acquisition for the Fidelity Advantage 401(k)SM, the new pooled employer retirement savings plan at Fidelity Investments, and Kirsten Hunter Peterson, Director of Workplace Thought for Fidelity Investments.

Sarcione is responsible for go-to-market strategy, focused on helping small businesses offer a retirement plan for the first time. And Peterson studies plan sponsor, policy, and societal trends impacting , and develops points of view on new and emerging benefits to address the needs of today’s workforce.

