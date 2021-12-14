Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Networking Is a Marathon, Not a Sprint

Sometimes you have to slow down to go fast.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Years ago, I met a woman who had a reputation as the consummate networker. She had hundreds (if not thousands) of contacts, giving her a broad network made up of people from all walks of life. She was well known in the community as the go-to person if anyone needed anything. Then, one day she pulled me aside and dropped a bombshell: Her networking efforts weren’t really paying off.

She went on at some length about all the groups she went to, all the people she met and how she had made so many contacts and was continuing to make more all the time but wasn’t actually getting any solid business from her efforts. When I asked her how many networking events she went to each week, she said at least five, and sometimes more.

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Networking

Entrepreneurs

Stop Worrying About Why Your Family and Friends Don't Support Your Business

Stefanie Ricchio

Stefanie Ricchio

Growth Strategies

7 Ways to Drive Traffic from LinkedIn to Your Website

Ross Jenkins

Ross Jenkins

Entrepreneurial Life

Take advantage of December to network

Entrepreneur en Español
Read More

Latest on United States

Productivity

Goal Setting Not Working? Try These 8 Alternatives

John Rampton

Finance

How to Financially Plan for Your Future in a Post-COVID-19 World

Kiara Taylor

Entrepreneur Specials

The Mexican startup ecosystem faces new obstacles, but is gaining strength like never before

Helene Dötsch

Helene Dötsch

Read More