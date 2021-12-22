How to Create Social Media Videos That Lead to Purchases
Shoppable social video will elevate your brand -- because video is much more likely to turn casual browsers into first-time buyers.
Consumers sure do love their video — particularly on social media. No fewer than eight in 10 people told Pew researchers they regularly spent time on YouTube. And among younger millennials and Generation Z, who make up about 40 percent of global buyers, according to McKinsey, more than half hang out on TikTok. Perhaps that’s why video ads are the top way consumers discover a brand they later purchase from, according to Animoto.
These numbers should perk up ears for entrepreneurs at B2C-oriented startups. After all, they reveal an opportunity to meet shoppers where they live, which is online. They also show just how powerful video can be in opening new revenue pipelines.
Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!
Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK
Presented by zendesk