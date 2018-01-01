Hope Horner

Hope Horner

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder, Lemonlight

Hope Horner is CEO and founder of Lemonlight, a video production company that produces and distributes branded video content at scale. Horner is a three-time entrepreneur who has been featured in Inc. magazine, on KABC and Extra and in other publications highlighting her successes in the Silicon Beach community over the past decade.

 

More From Hope Horner

No, Video Isn't Dead -- It Still Boosts Sales Conversions When You Put It on the Right Pages of Your Site
Video

No, Video Isn't Dead -- It Still Boosts Sales Conversions When You Put It on the Right Pages of Your Site

Every business site has at least one page that could probably be beefed up with a video. Here are the big 5.
6 min read
An Insider's Guide to Keeping Your Video Budget in the Black
Video Marketing

An Insider's Guide to Keeping Your Video Budget in the Black

Consumers are eating up the videos out there. That's why the investment is worth it. Just be sure to keep your budget in check.
5 min read
Tell Me a Story: 4 Ways That Video Can Create Brand Fanatics -- Maybe Even Your Brand Fanatics
Video Marketing

Tell Me a Story: 4 Ways That Video Can Create Brand Fanatics -- Maybe Even Your Brand Fanatics

People view ads, but they engage with video. Use this medium to tell better stories and turn uninterested prospects into brand fanatics.
7 min read
What If, One Day, You Honestly Portrayed the 'Dark' Side of Building Your Company?
Success and Failures

What If, One Day, You Honestly Portrayed the 'Dark' Side of Building Your Company?

Supermodels are posting images of themselves sans makeup; they're displaying their stretch marks. Maybe you should do the same when hard times hit your company.
7 min read
Why Every Startup Needs a Team Video (and How to Create a Great One)
Video

Why Every Startup Needs a Team Video (and How to Create a Great One)

A team video can drive culture, branding and revenue by showcasing your team to both employees and customers.
6 min read
Do You Ever Feel More Like a Human 'Doing' Than a Human 'Being'?
Work-Life Balance

Do You Ever Feel More Like a Human 'Doing' Than a Human 'Being'?

Why we should give up the problematic and mythical pursuit of work-life balance and strive instead for peace and gratitude.
7 min read
How Many 'Hats' Have You Tried on at Your Company?
Managing Employees

How Many 'Hats' Have You Tried on at Your Company?

Here are three ways to ensure that you know what your different departments are doing, and the challenges these employees face.
7 min read
Strengthen Your Team by Getting on Your Employees' Level
Employee Feedback

Strengthen Your Team by Getting on Your Employees' Level

Work isn't a vacation or a playground. So, de-emphasize the perks. Perks can attract employees, but they won't keep them around.
6 min read
3 Tips for Starting a Company in an Unfamiliar Industry
Launching a Business

3 Tips for Starting a Company in an Unfamiliar Industry

Launching a company within an industry you know nothing about? (Like Elon Musk did). No, you're not crazy.
6 min read
3 Ways to Optimize Your Video Advertising Strategy on Facebook
Facebook Marketing

3 Ways to Optimize Your Video Advertising Strategy on Facebook

To make your video a memorable experience for users, keep it short and sweet, and -- please -- make sure your witty captions are legible.
6 min read
4 Keys to Creating the Video Ad Your Business Needs
Video

4 Keys to Creating the Video Ad Your Business Needs

Distributing a message is easier via video than with other media, including your website. The catch is, that video has to be good.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.