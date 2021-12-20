The Importance of Building Personas for Your Business

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A business persona can be defined as the profile of a product's typical customer. Each business can have multiple personas and they should be at the center of the whole marketing strategy.

Most of the time, the rush to get a product to the market or the assumption that a business knows its own customers leads to expensive mistakes. In the best-case scenario, businesses are still profitable but might be overpaying on conversions for not having a persona built.