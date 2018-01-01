Guest Writer

Founder & CEO of Zebra Advertisement & 1DollarAd.com

Rocco Baldassarre is a digital marketing consultant and entrepreneur. He is best known as founder of the award winning digital marketing agency Zebra Advertisement and the youngest Google Partners All-Stars Winner at the age of 24. He also founded 1DollarAd and International PPC, among other businesses. For his work with Bing Ads, Microsoft awarded him the Most Valuable Professional Award. He has been featured by The Huffington Post, The New York Times, and Upwork's Annual Impact Report. among other publications.