6 Founders on When to Accept 'No,' and When to Persevere

"Never take no for an answer," people say. But is that really true? We asked six founders: How do you know when to keep pushing and when to move on?

1. When ‘no’ is the status quo.

“In sex and relationships, no means no — always. But in business, when faced with a ‘no,’ we apply our company value to the problem: ‘Challenge the status quo with love.’ There is likely a logical reason for the rejection or refusal, so I open a dialogue. It’s important to understand the barriers. With each situation, I gather as much information as I can, weigh the pros and cons, and decide whether to persist. Progress is about compassion and balance.” — Soumyadip Rakshit, cofounder and CEO, MysteryVibe

