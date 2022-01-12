6 Founders on When to Accept 'No,' and When to Persevere

1. When ‘no’ is the status quo.

“In sex and relationships, no means no — always. But in business, when faced with a ‘no,’ we apply our company value to the problem: ‘Challenge the status quo with love.’ There is likely a logical reason for the rejection or refusal, so I open a dialogue. It’s important to understand the barriers. With each situation, I gather as much information as I can, weigh the pros and cons, and decide whether to persist. Progress is about compassion and balance.” — Soumyadip Rakshit, cofounder and CEO, MysteryVibe