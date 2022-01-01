Entrepreneur | January 2022

Signing out of account, Standby...
January 2022
Jimmy Fallon Spent Years Chasing A Dream That Wasn't Really His. Finding His 'Why' Changed Everything.
How The Tonight Show host built his career and an entertainment empire -- by first identifying his most important mission.
These Tech Accessories Make Traveling So Much Easier
From sunglasses with earbuds in them, to all-star portable chargers, these products were designed to be on the move.
I'm a Keynote Speaker on Suicide Prevention. When I Feel Like Quitting, I Reach for This File.
Do you have a place where you keep positive feedback? Mine keeps me going when I want to give up.
Burnout Is About More Than Long Hours.
Nonstop work is part of what leads to burnout, but it's not the whole picture. Enduring productivity is often about balancing intense output with periods of regeneration.
Before My Startup Launched a Single Product, I Spent Every Dollar We Had Acquiring a Competitor
When my company was just six months old, I made an unlikely play to buy another company. That bet is still paying off today.
When to Launch An Illegal Product
Some business ideas are good enough to change the law. But you may never know unless you build it first.
6 Founders on When to Accept 'No,' and When to Persevere
"Never take no for an answer," people say. But is that really true? We asked six founders: How do you know when to keep pushing and when to move on?
Cardi B's Dentist Told Everyone She Was a 'Dentist to the Stars'... Until She Actually Became One.
Dr. Cartrise Ausin knows a thing or two about what it takes to land celebrity clients.
The Era of Blitzscaling Is Over. As a VC, My Money Is On 'Responsible Growth.'
Hypergrowth damages companies, people, and the planet. The businesses I'm betting on now are "earning the right to be around for decades."
He Took a $900 Million Company Public While Paying For His Workers' College Degrees and Weddings
Chieh Huang founded Boxed in his garage, and took the e-commerce company public in eight years. Every step of the way, he prioritized his people. His dream is to show future generations a "different way to do business."
Everyone Wants Meaningful Work. But What Does That Look Like, Really?
More people than ever are searching for work that has meaning. But nobody can agree on how to find it, provide it, or even define it. So we set out to try.
Don't Cling Too Tightly to Your Goals. The Greatest Opportunities Are Often Unexpected.
A goal can light our path forward, and that's useful for a while. But a goal is not a map. It cannot define your whole journey.
Franchise 500: Our Definitive Ranking of 2022's Strongest Franchises
Learn all about the industry's latest trends and most innovative brands, while exploring the best franchise opportunities.
5 Franchises That Saw Explosive Growth in 2021
Advantageous pivots and well-timed opportunities catapulted each of these companies over 200 spots on our Franchise 500 list.
With People Stuck at Home, Energy Bills Went Up, and Koala Insulation Stepped Up Its Game to Meet Demand
The company scaled rapidly to over 200 territories in a year and secured its first ranking on the Franchise 500.
How Ace Handyman Services Capitalized on the 'Do It for Me' Economy to Jumpstart Its Growth
A well-timed acquisition helped the home repair business jump onto the Franchise 500 list for the first time.
These Cost-Management Gurus Practice What They Preach, and It's Made Them One of the Fastest-Growing Franchises
The Texas-based company Expense Reduction Analysts has returned to the Franchise 500 list, powered by clear-eyed assessments, quality control, and broad franchisee appeal.
How Buddy's Home Furnishings Acquired and Conquered Its Way to Huge Growth
The brand makes a second appearance on the Franchise 500 list through its eager multi-unit franchisees and a fine-tuned strategy.
Mosquito Shield Enlisted the Help of a Bullish Sales Partner, and Growth Skyrocketed
Creating a solid franchising foundation helped the business shift its growth plans into overdrive.
Tropical Smoothie Cafe Continues Its Nine-Year Growth Streak as We All Hustle to Get Healthy
Digital expansion and a revamped menu landed the brand in the Top 10 of our Franchise 500.
7-Eleven Reinvents Itself to Meet Shifting Customer Expectations, Becoming One of the Year's Top Franchises
A $21 billion acquisition, thriving delivery program, and new restaurant concepts are just a few of the company's recent ventures, which landed them the #9 spot on our Franchise 500 ranking.
Amid Unprecedented Weather Events, Disaster Cleanup Franchise Servpro Saw 20% Financial Growth
A year of extraordinary weather had the company has been busier than ever, which landed them the #8 spot on our Franchise 500 ranking.
How Planet Fitness Muscled Through Temporary Pandemic Closures to Become a Top Franchise
The affordable exercise chain managed to keep the doors of every single location open in 2021. In fact, it opened dozens more. That how it landed the #7 spot on our Franchise 500 ranking.
How Kumon Rode the Choppy Waves of Childhood Learning to a Top Franchise Ranking
The nationwide academic-enrichment center weathered shifts to remote education and surpassed 2,000 American locations, landing at #6 on our Franchise 500 ranking.
How Culver's Turned a Joke Into a Bestselling Menu Item and Became a Top-5 Franchise
The Midwestern comfort-food staple struck gold in 2021 by taking creative changes and empowering franchisees, landing the company at #5 on the Franchise 500 ranking.
Continued Expansion and Fair Wages Help Jersey Mike's Stay a Cut Above the Competition
Early adoption of delivery apps and staying focused on being a community-oriented chain propelled the sub giant to the #4 position on our Franchise 500 ranking.
Internet Culture and a Chick-Fil-A Feud Helped Popeyes Reach Unprecedented Cultural Relevance and Become a Top-5 Franchise
The chicken chain has undergone massive changes over the past two years, helping Popeyes reach the top five of our Franchise 500 ranking.
Why The UPS Store Is the Best Business-Services Franchise You Can Buy
The UPS Store was deemed an essential business in 2020, and the business-services franchise is still as important as ever, coming in at #2 on our Franchise 500 ranking.
How Taco Bell Became the Top Franchise in the World
The brand's secret hot sauce is letting its franchisees take risks that lead to innovation. That willingness to entertain big ideas has won the company the #1 spot on our Franchise 500 ranking for the second year in a row.
5 Trends All Franchises and Franchisees Should Be Following
The franchise industry is shifting. Here's how to stay ahead of the curve in 2022.
These Next-Generation Franchise Leaders Are Ready to Take the Business World by Storm
The Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence is on a mission to 'provide education and research to drive entrepreneurial opportunity, particularly for people of color and women.'
10 Ways the Pandemic Transformed Franchising
From added incentives to expanded virtual training, franchises want to give people more agency and flexibility on the path to financial freedom.
Michelle Pfeiffer On the Never-Ending Launch of Running a Business: 'I Kept Waiting for It To End, and I Finally Realized — Well, It's Never Going To!'
Entrepreneurship is a marathon with no finish line. Are you exhausted? Henry Rose founder Michelle Pfeiffer knows exactly how you feel.
