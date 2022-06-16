Signing out of account, Standby...
Zoë Hannah
Latest
These Next-Generation Franchise Leaders Are Ready to Take the Business World by Storm
The Yum! Center for Global Franchise Excellence is on a mission to 'provide education and research to drive entrepreneurial opportunity, particularly for people of color and women.'
More Authors You Might Like
-
Srikar Karra
Co-Founder of BuiltGen
-
Lucas Miller
Founder of Echelon Copy LLC
-
Jenny Karn
CEO of Lumino
-
Frederik Bussler
Marketing Consultant
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Carlos Chacon
Founder & Medical Director at Divino Plastic Surgery
-
Craig Ceccanti
President and CEO of T-Minus Solutions
-
Mike Koenigs
CEO of MikeKoenigs.com