Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Cardi B's Dentist Told Everyone She Was a 'Dentist to the Stars'... Until She Actually Became One.

Dr. Cartrise Ausin knows a thing or two about what it takes to land celebrity clients.

By
This story appears in the January 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Cardi B fans everywhere know these lyrics: Got a bag and fixed my teeth, hope you hoes know it ain’t cheap. They’re from “Bodak Yellow,” the rapper’s breakout song. But they’re also validation for Cardi’s dentist, Catrise Austin, whose entrepreneurial ingenuity led her to fix those teeth.

Courtesy of Dr. Catrise Austin

Years ago, as a way to differentiate herself, Austin had the potentially absurd idea of becoming a “dentist to the stars.” Then she actually did it, with a client list that also includes DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Common, Toni Braxton, and A$AP Rocky. But . . . how?

Continue reading this article -- and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5!

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

Presented by zendesk

Get 3 months free with code ZENDESK

More About Growth Strategies

ent-o Insider

The Era of Blitzscaling Is Over. As a VC, My Money Is On 'Responsible Growth.'

Hemant Taneja

Growth Strategies

He Took a $900 Million Company Public While Paying For His Workers' College Degrees and Weddings

Elizabeth Greenwood
ent-o Insider

Everyone Wants Meaningful Work. But What Does That Look Like, Really?

Joe Keohane

Joe Keohane

Read More

Latest on United States

Finance

Tesla Restores Its “Assertive” Self-Driving Mode

Cristian Bustos

Social Responsibility

What Is Sustainable Entrepreneurship, and Why Does it Matter?

Tina Mulqueen

Tina Mulqueen

Finance

Vermont Coronavirus Stimulus Check: Workers Relocating to State Can Get Up to $7,500

Aman Jain

Read More