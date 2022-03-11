5 Strategies for Quitting Your Job… as an Entrepreneur
You started a business, but now you want out. Here's how to resign from your day job when that day job is being an entrepreneur.
The past two years have brought an unprecedented shakeout in the labor market. During what has been called the Great Resignation, Americans have quit their jobs in record numbers — more than 4.5 million in November 2021 alone, double the number a decade ago.
Meanwhile, the number of new businesses being created has been on the rise. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, more than 4.4 million new businesses were created in the U.S. in 2020 — the highest total ever on record, representing a 24.3% increase from 2019 and 51% higher than the 2010-19 average, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau analyzed by the Economic Innovation Group. What's more, 2021 might have beat that record.
Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.
Get 3 months free with code zendesk
Presented by Zendesk
Entrepreneur Editors' Picks
-
5 Habits Every CEO Should Avoid to Be a Remarkable Leader
-
Great Resignation or Great Redirection?
-
'We Kissed a Lot of Frogs.' Kris Jenner on How She Built an Empire and Her Advice For Aspiring Entrepreneurs
-
Why We Choke Under Pressure and How to Avoid It, According to a Cognitive Scientist
-
How This 'Accidental Entrepreneur' Is Taking on Legacy Floral Companies and Disrupting the Industry
-
2 Keys to Improving Leaders' Mental and Emotional Wellbeing
-
Why 'Proximity Bias' Keeps Leaders From Excelling in the Era of Remote Work