Michele Meek

Michele Meek

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Writer
Co-Founder of the Mastermind Failure Club

About Michele Meek

Dr. Michele Meek is the founder of NewEnglandFilm.com and co-founder of the Mastermind Failure Club. Her recent books include The Mastermind Failure Club (2020) and Independent Female Filmmakers (2019). She is an assistant professor in communication studies at Bridgewater State University.

More From Michele Meek

The Mastermind Group You Can Start Yourself
Insider Mastermind Groups

The Mastermind Group You Can Start Yourself

Many mastermind groups today are run like expensive, exclusive clubs that you have to be well-connected to access or pay to join, but it doesn't have to be that way. Entrepreneurs, too, can benefit from a mastermind by setting one up themselves -and it doesn't cost a dime.
5 min read