Dr. Michele Meek is the founder of NewEnglandFilm.com and co-founder of the Mastermind Failure Club. Her recent books include The Mastermind Failure Club (2020) and Independent Female Filmmakers (2019). She is an assistant professor in communication studies at Bridgewater State University.
The Mastermind Group You Can Start Yourself
Many mastermind groups today are run like expensive, exclusive clubs that you have to be well-connected to access or pay to join, but it doesn't have to be that way. Entrepreneurs, too, can benefit from a mastermind by setting one up themselves -and it doesn't cost a dime.