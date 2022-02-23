What Is Your Brand Saying About You?
Growing a brand is a journey. Do it right, and you'll be rewarded.
What’s Nike’s symbol? What’s its slogan?
Unless you’ve been cryogenically frozen for the past 50 years, you can probably answer both of these questions without thinking. Nike is one of the most well-recognized brands on earth — it even earned a place in the Smithsonian Institution for its outsized influence on American culture.
Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription
Now 20% Off—Use Code SAVE20
Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $39/year with our Flash Sale—ends 2/24/22!