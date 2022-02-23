Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

What Is Your Brand Saying About You?

Growing a brand is a journey. Do it right, and you'll be rewarded.

By
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

What’s Nike’s symbol? What’s its slogan?

Unless you’ve been cryogenically frozen for the past 50 years, you can probably answer both of these questions without thinking. Nike is one of the most well-recognized brands on earth — it even earned a place in the Smithsonian Institution for its outsized influence on American culture. 

Continue Reading With an Entrepreneur Subscription
Now 20% Off—Use Code SAVE20

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Subscribe to Entrepreneur for just $49/year $39/year with our Flash Sale—ends 2/24/22!

More About Entrepreneurs

Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Going Public

ent-o Insider

Learning to Embrace Her Culture Led This Entrepreneur to Found a Jewelry Brand Loved by Celebrities

Mita Mallick

Mita Mallick

Success Strategies

3 Risk-Management Challenges Family-Owned Businesses Face and How to Solve Them

Randy Sadler

Read More

Latest on United States

Future of Entrepreneurship

New Episode of 'Going Public': Does Anything Compare to In-Person Meetings?

Going Public

Stocks

5 Overvalued Mega-Cap Stocks to Avoid in February

ent-o Insider

How Disney Genie Proves That Superfans Aren't Always Right

Alex Gold

Alex Gold

Read More