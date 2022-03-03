Six Founders on the Scariest Business Decisions They Ever Made

1. Go with what you know.

“After a year in business, we broke even without spending much on advertising. So I looked at the media landscape. The digital and paid social spaces were saturated by DTCs. TV and print would be hard to break through. But radio was a channel I’d had great experiences building brand equity on. So we went all in. I remortgaged my house five times, but by the end of our second year, we had grown 10 times.” — Scott Tannen, cofounder and CEO, Boll & Branch

2. Trust your vision.