Entrepreneur | March 2022

Thought Leaders

Jessica Simpson's Billion-Dollar Secret: 'Being Underestimated Is a Superpower'

Building a fashion empire has taught the pop star that when people assume you're clueless, it only gives you more time to prove them wrong.

Science & Technology

Working From Home Is Complicated, but These Tech Products Make It Simpler

From endless video calls to busy households, these upgrades can help boost your efficiency.

Franchise

How to Stop Getting Ghosted By Sales Prospects

If you think your sale is in the bag, and then your prospect goes dark, you may need to check your process.

Growing a Business

This Fortune Cookie Told Me I Would Be a Writer, But Its Meaning Has Changed Over the Years

I always took the fortune to mean that I'd be a published author. I see it differently now.

Growing a Business

'What Stands In the Way Becomes the Way'

When you hit an obstacle that's out of your control, view it as a way to improve your business.

Growing a Business

Six Founders on the Scariest Business Decisions They Ever Made

Growth often requires doing something a little dangerous. These entrepreneurs share the calculus behind their biggest risks.

Thought Leaders

To Grow, These Founders Had to Kill Parts of Their Companies They'd Believed Were Essential

Sometimes, when you kill off your sacred cows, you discover whole new fields of opportunity.

Franchise

This Millennial Couple Bought a Campground Before They Owned a Home

Kathryn and Alan Berta wanted more adventure in their lives, so they bought a Kampgrounds of America franchise in Vermont.

Franchise

How a Company Lawyer Become CEO of Mad Science

Shafik Mina knew that the experiential education company's competition was catching up, and he presented leadership with a vision to innovate.

Growing a Business

The Founders of Tinder and Twitter Knew That to Build Big Buzz, You Have to Start Small

How do you build a community around your company? Andreessen Horowitz investor Andrew Chen has a counterintuitive answer: Don't take it to the masses...yet.

Franchise

From Poop Scooping to Dryer-Vent Cleaning: Why Hyper-Niche, 'Micro' Franchises Are Booming

Can a company be too specialized? Itty-bitty franchises are popping up all over the place, and the big companies buying them have grasped the merits of thinking small.

Growing a Business

3 Tricks the Cofounder of Netflix Uses to Make Hard Decisions Easier

Marc Randolph knows entrepreneurs often face what feel like impossible or unknowable choices. Here are three methods he uses to cut through the noise, and find the best path forward.

Growing a Business

Broth Is Not the Same As Soup! The Mistake That Cost My Company a Year of Growth

Kettle & Fire was selling bone broth like crazy. But when we tried to sell soup, we learned how hard product expansion can be.

Growing a Business

How to Figure Out Where You'll Be In 10 Years

A method to envisioning your future, and working towards that vision.

Growing a Business

8 Body Language Cues That Lead to Better Business Connections

A brief guide to what you're saying when you're not saying it.

Growing a Business

Bring a Donkey to Work? This Skincare Company's Office Is a Farm for Rescued Barn Animals

FarmHouse Fresh founder Shannon McLinden decided that she wanted to use the company's resources to rescue neglected farm animals. Now, they keep the staff grounded at HQ.

Growing a Business

Inbox Zero Is a Fantasy. I'm Trying for Calendar Zero Instead.

You can't control who reaches out or asks for your time. But you can control who you give it to.

