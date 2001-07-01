Marketing

Parties Victorian

Build a business around tea time . . . and Victorian times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the July 2001 issue of HomeOfficeMag.com. Subscribe »

Given Sheila di Matteo's passion for the time of tea parties, parasols and lace gloves, it's no wonder she founded Parties Victorian. "I love everything about it," says di Matteo, whose company's specialty is tea parties where she sells Victorian-themed items. "I like their clothes. I like their houses. Everything that's in a Victorian house-it's so gorgeous and detailed."

Started as a part-time business in 1998, Fullerton, California-based Parties Victorian was a natural next step for di Matteo, whose friends and co-workers used to ask her to hunt down Victorian items for them. Instead of buying a few items for a few people, di Matteo decided to buy as much as she could and sell to family and friends at tea parties.

Word-of-mouth has helped the business grow, and earlier this year, di Matteo decided to offer her business as a business opportunity. Licensees order all their products (Victorian reproductions ranging from paper items to pillows) from di Matteo and earn a commission of 25 to 50 percent.

Though di Matteo realizes not everyone shares her passion for Victorian times, she's found that most of her party guests won't go home empty-handed. "Once they see it," she says, "they always end up falling in love with something."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

Here's How To Make Your SaaS Marketing Strategy Generate Revenue

Marketing

How to Create a Winning Black Friday Email Strategy

Marketing

Where Accomplished Marketers Started Before They Became Successful