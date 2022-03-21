3 Crucial Steps to Building a Great Team

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In the 16 years since I started Jotform, we’ve reached a lot of milestones. Growing a business from a nights-and-weekends side project into a successful company with 10 million users has been a rewarding (and sometimes exhausting) journey. But of all of the breakthroughs we’ve made over the years, I think I’m most proud of what we did in 2015.

When I started Jotform in 2006, there was one single employee: Me. Being a bootstrapped founder, growth came slowly and deliberately; up until 2014, I didn’t make more than a few new hires each year. But in 2015, we moved our operations into a new, bigger office.