3 Big Reasons Social Media Is Critical to Your Multi-Touch Marketing Strategy

The buying process has transformed significantly in recent years, with consumers interacting directly with brands right from their living room sofas. Social media is a huge part of that interaction — as people scroll through their social feeds and stumble upon brands they otherwise would have never heard of.

Oftentimes, social media is the first touchpoint you have with customers and a key driver of traffic to your website or brick-and-mortar store. In a sea of competition where everyone is fighting for customers' attention, social media needs to be a key component of your multi-touch marketing strategy — which may also include email, PPC ads, SEO and other digital marketing mediums.