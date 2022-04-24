How to Adapt your Marketing to the Post-Covid Era

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

It's no secret that the world has changed a lot since the outbreak of Covid-19. And as society continues to adapt to the new normal, so must businesses. This is particularly true for marketing departments, who have to find new ways to promote businesses and engage with customers in a post-Covid world.

Not only that, but marketing specialists are now more pressured than ever to discover new and creative ways to capture the audience’s attention.