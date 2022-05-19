6 Ways to Determine if Your Content Marketing Team is Delivering Results

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You know content marketing drives success both online and offline. But how are you supposed to tell if it’s working so you can improve your content marketing efforts? And if you can’t tell, then how can you justify continuing to sink any part of your marketing budget into creating, publishing and promoting your content?

After all, resources are finite. You, as the founder, CEO or CMO of your company, must make some hard decisions about where to allocate those limited resources such as money, time and attention.