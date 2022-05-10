The Secret Formula for Writing an Inspirational Quote

Have you ever seen an inspirational quote go viral on LinkedIn and wondered, How can I write a quote like that? Good news! There’s an actual science and art to great quote writing, which makes the craft attainable — even if snappy one-liners don’t come naturally to you.

That’s according to Jonathan Fader, Ph.D., a performance psychologist who has worked with the New York Mets, New York Giants, and other athletes, performers, and entrepreneurs, many of whom are in the motivational space. He describes motivational quotes as very, very short stories. Like any good fable, they consist of a beginning, middle, and end. There is a narrative arc that takes the reader on a journey.