Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

The Secret Formula for Writing an Inspirational Quote

Inspirational sayings don't have to be, well, "inspired." Knowing what will resonate with others is an art and a science.

By
This story appears in the June 2022 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Have you ever seen an inspirational quote go viral on LinkedIn and wondered, How can I write a quote like that? Good news! There’s an actual science and art to great quote writing, which makes the craft attainable — even if snappy one-liners don’t come naturally to you.

That’s according to Jonathan Fader, Ph.D., a performance psychologist who has worked with the New York Mets, New York Giants, and other athletes, performers, and entrepreneurs, many of whom are in the motivational space. He describes motivational quotes as very, very short stories. Like any good fable, they consist of a beginning, middle, and end. There is a narrative arc that takes the reader on a journey.

Continue reading this article - and everything on Entrepreneur!

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Presented by Zendesk

Champions of Customer Service zendesk
Log In

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

Most Popular

News

The man who married a hologram in Japan can no longer communicate with his virtual wife

Entrepreneur en Español
News

John Deere Remotely Disables Tractors Stolen in Ukraine by Russian Troops

Entrepreneur en Español
Entrepreneurs

A Simple (But Not Easy) Guide to Achieving Almost Any Dream

Aytekin Tank

Aytekin Tank

Read More