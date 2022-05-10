Making Time to Be 'Useless' Is a Vital Part of Creating Anything Valuable

I’m not creative,” people in business often tell Peter M. Krask.

Get 3 months free with code zendesk

Become a member to get unlimited access and support the voices you want to hear more from. Get full access to Entrepreneur for just $5.

Entrepreneur Editors' Picks

The 'Bizarrely Authoritarian' U.S. Education System Inspired This Husband and Wife to Co-Found a 'Genius School' for Future Entrepreneurs and Leaders

Improving Your Ability to Learn Means Leaving Your Comfort Zone

This Founder Is Starting a Breakfast Revolution by Reinventing One of America's Favorite Foods

17 Bizarrely Brilliant Businesses That Will Help You Fall in Love, Get Revenge and More

6 Leadership Lessons I've Learned From Playing Hockey