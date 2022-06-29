A lot of the traditional workplace has changed throughout the last few years as the pandemic managed to disrupt nearly every aspect of our lives. Getting on track and staying organized as a digital nomad means having time management skills, staying focused, and increasing your productivity.

Over time, as countries started easing travel restrictions, and borders reopened to international travelers, a new trend in the workplace suddenly emerged — remote work. And while remote work, or working from home seemed to have become the new norm for a handful of employees, the autonomous freedom allowed them to move and migrate to new cities and towns.

For those select few, who were able to enjoy more freedom and flexibility in their schedules, the digital nomad lifestyle soon became an attractive option, allowing them to travel the country and world, while still working remotely.

Taking Advantage of the Opportunity and Making the Change to a Digital Nomad

The trend for younger and more enthusiastic employees or freelancers who can travel and work at the same time has been on the rise since the later part of 2020. The latest figures (from hold everything dot com) revealed that 71% of digital nomads hold a full-time job, while 29% of them work part-time.

The benefits that came with autonomous freedom and having work/life balance have only captivated more employees in recent months, with around 24 million Americans intending to become digital nomads in the next two to three years according to the latest trends.

While it's at all possible to travel and explore exotic destinations while still being on the clock, it requires a certain level of skill to manage work responsibilities and time management. It might seem a bit of a challenge at first, but a mirage of online tools exists to help schedule a working calendar to remain productive.

To help keep you on track with your goals as a digital nomad, here are some pointers on how you can remain productive, while still being able to travel the world.

Use Appropriate Software Managing Tools for Staying Organized

Staying organized is part of any professional digital nomad's personality, it's something you don't quite learn in a regular corporate job, where everything is fast-paced and schedules are routinely updated.

Using appropriate software and management tools to help schedule and organize your work and travels should be a top priority for any digital nomad.

A plethora of software management tools and digital platforms currently exist to make remote work more seamless and effortless. Integrations for Microsoft and iOS can help digital nomads have better control over more than just the basics, while still enjoying the freedom to travel.

Time Management is Essential to Succeed in Being a Digital Nomad

Ask any freelancer or remote employee, time management is a crucial aspect of their working life, seeing as you are completely in control of your schedule and planning.

You Must Stay on Track and Up to Date With Your Work

Staying on track with your work, managing different schedules and time zones, and working on challenging projects – these all take meticulous planning.

A study by the University of California Irvine found that unnecessary and involuntary distractions can take a person an average of 23 minutes and 15 seconds to get back on track with a specific task.

And while it's at all possible to take a much-needed break, especially if you're someone who tends to overwork yourself — getting distracted, or not properly managing your time could mean falling behind on important tasks and work-related projects.

With that said, as a digital nomad, it's important to have proper time management skills, but more so, ensure that the programs and software tools you're using can help you properly manage your tasks and time at the same time.

You Still Must Prioritize Your Workspace as a Digital Nomad

Now that you don't need an office or desk anymore, working from anywhere means you still need to have a proper working station or space where you can conduct meetings, call clients and focus on getting work done.

As someone who's not living their life on the road, and in different cities and countries now and again, your desk or workspace is constantly changing.

Not all employees are the same, and some get away with the bare minimum, others might require a bit more structure such as a desk, chair, and electrical outlets to charge devices.

There are a few nifty tips on how you can create the perfect home office, or remote workspace to increase productivity. Things such as increasing more natural daylight on your desk, upgrading your devices and gear, looking to prioritize comfort, and more importantly having the right mix of music to increase overall productivity.

You Are in Business — Invest In High-Quality Equipment

Not all employees were able to make the rapid transition to remote work back in 2020. Yet, this meant that some had to give up their offices and company-owned gear and equipment all at the same time.

For the handful of employees who were able to receive some compensation or support from their employers to help set up a proper home office, not many were so lucky to ensure they have the right set of gear to properly work from home.

Now that you're traveling the roads, and catching international flights every so often, it means you need the right office gear that can help you get your work done properly, and seamlessly.

Whatever you may prefer, whether it's a laptop, desktop computer, headphones, or AirPods, to mics and other electrical accessories – spending a bit more money on high-quality products and brands will not only last you longer, but also improve your workflow.

On average, Americans tend to budget or spend anywhere between $450.00 to $1,200.00 on computers and laptops. Depending on what your budget allows, and what you're willing to spend, you can gauge what works best for you and would suit your professional needs best.

It's advised to do some research before making any pricey purchase. If you're lucky enough to find a decent laptop or device for cheaper while abroad, make sure that you're aware of any importation taxes, or duty fees when you plan on returning with it, and more.

Think of your electrical equipment and gear as an investment, without them, you'll be struggling to complete large loads of work, find new clients or build your business remotely.

Execute An Efficient Workflow

Workflow, even for remote employees, is an essential part of their day. Whether it's catching up with emails, sending out invoices or quotes, or simply responding to messages – efficient workflow can drive productivity and help you manage tasks better.

For digital nomads, it's important to look at your workflow and how you can make any adjustments if needed, that will accommodate you better.

Workflow is not simply how you integrate with your surroundings, but also how you utilize specific hardware and software to your best capabilities.

Not every person will have the same workflow, and if yours tend to differ from a colleague or your partner, ask for assistance if you're looking to make some improvements.

Go Completely Digital — Ditch all Paper When You're a Digital Nomad

This might sound a bit redundant, but going digital means you'll be able to clear any clutter and unwanted paperwork from your workspace.

As a digital nomad, having to stress and fuss over important documentation that can get lost, stolen, or damaged only adds inconvenience.

Of course, it's not possible to go completely paperless, especially if you need to make use of your passport and other travel documents every so often. But for the rest, from calendars, itineraries, and important filing, it's at all possible to go digital.

Streamline Your Work

Depending on your requirements, you can have a look at the different apple and software tools that exist to help you go more digital. These tools exist to streamline all your work, and scheduling needs. More so, in the upside-down world of traveling, where borders might close any minute again and governments can impose restrictions, having digital copies and tools on your side can save you a lot of time and effort in case of an emergency.

Take Time to Relax

Finally, it should go without saying, but take the time to relax and enjoy where you are. Even as a digital nomad, having to work while you're exploring new places might not always be what it seems to be.

Take some time now and again to explore local towns and villages, or visit the local eateries and bars.

There's a lot the digital nomad lifestyle can offer, but it depends all on how well you balance being able to travel and work at the same time. So be smart about your executions.

Some Final Thoughts

It might've taken a global crisis for us to finally cross this point, but it's possible for anyone, regardless of age or travel experience to become a digital nomad – if your employer allows of course.

Being a digital nomad is somewhat easier these days, as a plethora of tools and software programs exist to make the experience more enjoyable.

Having proper time management skills, and being focused can help you increase your productivity. Make sure to spend an extra bit of time honing these skills before you set off on your adventure.

Finally, take the time to understand what it takes to travel and work at the same time. Be sure to have a plan that works for you and your employer, and doesn't get in the way of your responsibilities. There's a lot to consider, but perhaps the most important is to enjoy every moment, regardless of where you end up.

