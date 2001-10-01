Marketing

Just Be Yourself

Next time you go on a sales call, don't pocket your personality at the door.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the October 2001 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Think back for a moment to your greatest sales calls. What made them so successful? Usually, it's because the sale went so smoothly. You did all your research, you had in-depth knowledge of your product or service, you set your objective for the call, you closed and, voilà, sales success.

But there's another factor that contributed to that success: you. Because you were so well-prepared, you were able to sit back and sell from the heart.

Baseball's Yogi Berra once asked, "How can anybody think and hit at the same time?" My question is, "How can anybody think and sell at the same time?" The best salespeople are those who feel so comfortable with selling that they don't have to think about what they're doing.

When I was a sales manager, I had a rep who wasn't doing very well. At first, I couldn't understand why. He had a great personality; people thought he was a natural-born salesperson. But he wasn't making sales. So I went along with him on some sales calls to find out what the problem was.

He stepped into what he perceived to be "salesperson mode"-and stepped right out of a sale.

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From
The Advertising Solution

The Advertising Solution

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.