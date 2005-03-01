Editor's Note: Looking for our online exclusive? Click here for even more guerrilla marketing techniques from Al Lautenslager.

Have you ever wondered why you don't have all the clients or customers you need? Many times it's because you can't decide where to begin marketing, you aren't sure how to put the pieces together, or you can't stay motivated and focused. You are capable of doing many of the things required for effective marketing, but the real question is, will you?