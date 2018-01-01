Jay Conrad Levinson

The late Jay Conrad Levinson is the Father of Guerrilla Marketing. His books have sold more than 21 million copies worldwide, appear in 62 languages, and have become the most powerful brand in the history of marketing. He was the chairman of Guerrilla Marketing International. Learn more at gmarketing.com.

Give Web Users What They Really Want
Marketing

Most people go online with a goal in mind. Learn to capitalize on their habits.
3 min read
What Marketing Is and Is Not
Marketing

Knowing the difference is the first step in creating a successful campaign.
4 min read
The Essentials of Guerrilla Marketing
Marketing

Implement these building blocks to create a successful campaign.
4 min read
Learn to Market More Creatively
Marketing

Knowledge of your industry can bring originality to your business.
9 min read
Here's the Plan

5 minutes are all you need to create a top-notch marketing plan--and get your business ready for success.
9 min read
Coupons and Contests

Who can say no to a free gift? Find out why coupons and prize give-aways are good for business.
5 min read
Boost Sales With Coupons and Contests
Starting a Business

Two time-tested marketing strategies that draw attention.
5 min read
Promote Your Business With Coupons and Contests
Starting a Business

Guerrilla hints for maximizing your discounts and free products offers.
5 min read
Mind Over Market
Marketing

Over 20 years ago, Jay Conrad Levinson changed the way entrepreneurs thought about marketing with his book, Guerrilla Marketing. Now, he shows you how to master guerrilla marketing for the 21st century.
11 min read
Guerrilla Marketing in a Tough Economy
Marketing

To succeed during an economic rough patch, you have to think--and act--like a successful guerrilla marketer.
6 min read
E-Ticket

12 ways to tap into the power of e-mail
3 min read
May I...?

Getting permission to market to new prospects could snag you more customers.
3 min read
Reality Check

Have you heard the news? It's time for your business to get real.
3 min read
Need To Know?

In the information age, knowledge is your best weapon.
3 min read
Hard To Get By

Marketing to today's discriminating customers takes a little ingenuity.
3 min read

Books by Jay Conrad Levinson

Guerrilla Marketing Field Guide

The Best of Guerrilla Marketing--Guerrilla Marketing Remix

Startup Guide to Guerrilla Marketing

