The late Jay Conrad Levinson is the Father of Guerrilla Marketing. His books have sold more than 21 million copies worldwide, appear in 62 languages, and have become the most powerful brand in the history of marketing. He was the chairman of Guerrilla Marketing International. Learn more at gmarketing.com.
Marketing
Give Web Users What They Really Want
Most people go online with a goal in mind. Learn to capitalize on their habits.
Marketing
What Marketing Is and Is Not
Knowing the difference is the first step in creating a successful campaign.
Marketing
The Essentials of Guerrilla Marketing
Implement these building blocks to create a successful campaign.
Marketing
Learn to Market More Creatively
Knowledge of your industry can bring originality to your business.
Here's the Plan
5 minutes are all you need to create a top-notch marketing plan--and get your business ready for success.
Coupons and Contests
Who can say no to a free gift? Find out why coupons and prize give-aways are good for business.
Starting a Business
Boost Sales With Coupons and Contests
Two time-tested marketing strategies that draw attention.
Starting a Business
Promote Your Business With Coupons and Contests
Guerrilla hints for maximizing your discounts and free products offers.
Marketing
Mind Over Market
Over 20 years ago, Jay Conrad Levinson changed the way entrepreneurs thought about marketing with his book, Guerrilla Marketing. Now, he shows you how to master guerrilla marketing for the 21st century.
Marketing
Guerrilla Marketing in a Tough Economy
To succeed during an economic rough patch, you have to think--and act--like a successful guerrilla marketer.
E-Ticket
12 ways to tap into the power of e-mail
May I...?
Getting permission to market to new prospects could snag you more customers.
Reality Check
Have you heard the news? It's time for your business to get real.
Need To Know?
In the information age, knowledge is your best weapon.
Hard To Get By
Marketing to today's discriminating customers takes a little ingenuity.