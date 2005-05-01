Growth Strategies

Good Sports

Who's liable for injuries to a company athletic team?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Sponsoring employee athletic teams builds camaraderie, name recognition and company pride. It can also lead to injuries, workers' compensation claims and even lawsuits over liability.

Consider a Missouri case decided last November. A St. Louis restaurant chain sponsored a series of athletic competitions among the chain's locations. During a basketball game, one employee banged his knee against a wall and needed surgery. His workers' compensation claim was initially denied, but the Missouri Labor and Industrial Relations Commission eventually ruled in favor of the employee.

The question in cases like this is whether playing the game was essentially part of the job. Are employees required or strongly urged to play? Did the company provide alcohol, which may impair judgment and increase the likelihood of injury?

In the Missouri case, the appeals board ruled that the employee was not engaged in a voluntary activity. He felt obligated to play to please his boss. Further, the game served a business purpose for the employer in the chance to publicize awarding the trophy.

If you want to sponsor a team, avoid holding events on company premises or on company time. Ensure employees know participation is voluntary and they're playing at their own risk. Don't serve alcohol. And don't let employees think they're being paid to play.

Jane Easter Bahls is a writer in Rock Island, Illinois, specializing in business and legal topics.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Run a 6-Figure Freelance Business in 20 Hours a Week

Growth Strategies

3 Social-Intelligence Methods for Building Strong Stakeholder Relationships

Growth Strategies

3 Critical Sales Touch Points to Grow Your Business