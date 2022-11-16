Legal

Law and business go hand in hand. Whether you're an entrepreneur navigating business law for the first time or just want to stay in the know when it comes to the sector at large, find it all here.

Business News

Fortnite Developer Epic Games Fined in Record-Breaking $520 Million Settlement Over Children's Privacy, 'Dark Practices'

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

More from Legal

Business News

Former Theranos President Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani Gets 13 Years Behind Bars

In July, a jury found Balwani guilty of a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its former CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.

Jonathan Small

Jonathan Small

Starting a Business

The 5 Types of People You Need To Start a Business

Building a quality team can be challenging, but these five members are crucial to your success.

Roxanne Klein

Roxanne Klein

Business News

'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam

She said she went to go purchase a car — and ended up with a gun to her head.

Gabrielle Bienasz
Jay Feldman, DO

Jay Feldman, DO

Business News

Airbnb Is Being Sued By the Families of 3 Victims Who Died from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Mexico

The families say Airbnb shoud have carbon monoxide detectors required in all of its properties.

Gabrielle Bienasz
Business News

The Highest Court in France Says You Don't Have to Be 'Fun' At Work

A French man said he was fired for not wanting to take place in activities the company called "fun," including drinking and sharing a bed with employees, his team said in court documents.

Gabrielle Bienasz

Gabrielle Bienasz

Marketing

The Much-Anticipated "Great Recession of 2023" Is Coming. Here's How To Leverage PR During Economic Uncertainty

Embrace the economic doom and gloom and make your brand shine during challenging times.

Paul Fitzgerald

Paul Fitzgerald

Sam Silverman

Sam Silverman

Branding

Do You Need to Copyright Your Logo? Here's What You Need to Know.

Is your logo safe? As a brand expert and CEO of a logo design company, I'll reveal whether you're exposing your brand to risk.

Zaheer Dodhia

Zaheer Dodhia