The Rise in Natural Disasters Is Putting More Businesses at Risk. Are You Protected?
Your Business Might Be Violating Federal Regulations Unknowingly — Which Can Cost You Serious Money. Here's How to Avoid It.
Leonard Cohen's Son and Daughter Are Suing a Lawyer They Say Took Control of Late Singer's Fortune Through Nefarious Means
The FTC Is Suing Microsoft to Block It From Purchasing Activision Blizzard, a Video Game Holding Company
Former Theranos President Ramesh 'Sunny' Balwani Gets 13 Years Behind Bars
In July, a jury found Balwani guilty of a multimillion-dollar fraud involving Theranos and its former CEO, Elizabeth Holmes.
The 5 Types of People You Need To Start a Business
Building a quality team can be challenging, but these five members are crucial to your success.
'I Just Lost All My Life Savings': Michigan Woman Lost $15,000 in Facebook Marketplace Car Scam
She said she went to go purchase a car — and ended up with a gun to her head.
Think You've Just Been Exposed to a Cyber Criminal? Here Are 8 Ways You Can Save Yourself and Others From Being Scammed.
Waste no time reporting a suspicious website that put yourself and others at risk.
Airbnb Is Being Sued By the Families of 3 Victims Who Died from Carbon Monoxide Poisoning in Mexico
The families say Airbnb shoud have carbon monoxide detectors required in all of its properties.
The Highest Court in France Says You Don't Have to Be 'Fun' At Work
A French man said he was fired for not wanting to take place in activities the company called "fun," including drinking and sharing a bed with employees, his team said in court documents.
The Much-Anticipated "Great Recession of 2023" Is Coming. Here's How To Leverage PR During Economic Uncertainty
Embrace the economic doom and gloom and make your brand shine during challenging times.
Jack Daniel's Is Taking This Dog Toy Company to the Supreme Court Over 'Bad Spaniels' Squeaky
The lawsuit may be an important case for trademark law.
Do You Need to Copyright Your Logo? Here's What You Need to Know.
Is your logo safe? As a brand expert and CEO of a logo design company, I'll reveal whether you're exposing your brand to risk.