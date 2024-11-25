Jadion Richards and Akwele Lawes-Richards allegedly stole from five Lululemon stores since the fall.

Imagine Bonnie and Clyde if they were really into athleisure.

Connecticut couple Jadion Richards and Akwele Lawes-Richards have been accused of stealing $1 million worth of Lululemon products in the crime spree that targeted the brand nationwide.

The couple was arrested in Woodbury, Minn., and charged with one felony count of organized retail theft each. People magazine obtained Minnesota court documents that reveal this wasn't the first time the couple got busted for sticky fingers — both were "previously engaged in patterned retail theft."

According to court documents, they were arrested when Jadion and an unnamed accomplice stole $5,000 worth of goods from a Lululemon store in Roseville, Minn. Police searched their hotel room and found $50,000 worth of Lululemon products packed in twelve suitcases.

Court documents allege that the couple pulled off their scheme in Minnesota, New York, Colorado, and Utah and that they varied their tactics. Sometimes they would work together to distract store employees or block the view of store security cameras. Sometimes Richards would buy something, then place a sensor in his bag to cause a seeming false alarm to go off while Lawes-Richards walked out with stolen items.

The two were released on bail and are due back in court in December.

In a statement, Tristen Shields, Lululemon's vice president of asset protection, said, "This outcome continues to underscore our ongoing collaboration with law enforcement and our investments in advanced technology, team training and investigative capabilities to combat retail crime and hold offenders accountable."

Lululemon has struggled with targeted organized theft and its prevention. Last summer, Entrepreneur reported on an incident where two Lululemon employees were fired after intervening in a robbery attempt.

In a statement, the company explained that the employees were fired for "knowingly violating our zero-tolerance policy related to physically engaging with the perpetrators which put their lives and the safety of our guests and other employees at risk."