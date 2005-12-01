Marketing

Stop Click Fraud

Learn how to combat click fraud before it drains your ad budget.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the December 2005 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Online retailers beware: Click fraud--which occurs in pay-per-click online advertising and involves artificially inflating traffic statistics--may be a larger problem than you think.

Most PPC search engines have systems in place that identify click-fraud patterns and don't charge the advertiser for the fraudulent clicks. Google, for example, can generally detect rapid, successive clicking from the same person or IP address. However, individuals involved in click fraud today are using more advanced cloaking technologies that may circumvent these preventive systems.

To find out if these sneakier attacks are being identified, MarketingExperiments.com, an online marketing research laboratory in Atlantic Beach, Florida, conducted an experiment earlier this year in conjunction with Clicks2Customers.com, a search marketing solutions provider. It focused on three Google AdWord campaigns running over a 10-day period in 2005. Duplicate clicks were determined by comparing IP addresses, language, browser settings, referring URL, time of click, OS and other criteria.

"Our random sample of PPC campaigns uncovered as much as 29.5 percent PPC fraud and showed that Google was able to account for only a tiny portion of those fraudulent charges," says Jalali Hartman, senior strategy analyst for MarketingExperiments.com. Hartman says e-tailers can combat click fraud by doing the following:

1. Carefully monitor rapid drops in website conversion with corresponding spikes in paid search traffic. This type of rapid change in metrics could indicate someone or something is manipulating your search campaign.
2. Implement a click-fraud tracking tool. There are several monitoring tools that will look for irregular patterns in your click traffic and flag potential fraud. Some popular ones are AdWatcherfrom MordComm, Click Auditor from Keyword Maxand ClickSentinelfrom Zed Seven Pty Ltd.
3. Report any click fraud to Google so its fraud team can attempt to identify the source of the fraud.
4. Monitor your overall site traffic on a daily basis. By using an accurate web analytics tool, you can monitor the quality of your overall traffic and infer potential problems based on trends. on a daily basis. By using an accurate web analytics tool, you can monitor the quality of your overall traffic and infer potential problems based on trends.
Melissa Campanelli is a marketing and technology writer in New York City.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Design and Launch an Online Boutique in a Week

Buy From
The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Marketing

3 Ways to Stretch Your Marketing Budget

Marketing

Why Startups Must Tirelessly Communicate Their Value Proposition

Marketing

5 Tips to Optimize Your Business Website, Increase Conversions and Make Money Online