Signing out of account, Standby...
Alex Lutskiy
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Innovecs
Alex Lutskiy founded Innovecs in 2011, and in less than a decade, the company has developed from a small office and team of several people into one of the fastest-growing U.S. companies and one of the world's best outsourcing services providers. www.innovecs.com
Follow Alex Lutskiy on Social
Latest
How and Why a Company Can Make Lives Better By Developing Community
Developing a community should be a top priority for a business.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Sumit Aneja
Chief Executive Officer of Voxco
-
Ross Franklin
Founder & CEO of Pure Green Franchise
-
-
Bhavik Sarkhedi
CEO of Write Right, Estorytellers, Taletel, Bloggism and Kalam Kagaz
-
Entrepreneur Store
Entrepreneur Store
-
Matthew Berman
President of Emerald Digital & Ember Networks
-
Eric 'ERock' Christopher
CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur
-
Holly Irgens
Founder/Owner at Little Bird Boston Marketing & PR