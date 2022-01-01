Signing out of account, Standby...
Andrei Papancea
Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP
CEO, CPO, and Co-Founder of NLX
Prior to NLX, Andrei built the Natural Language Understanding platform for American Express, processing millions of conversations across AmEx’s main servicing channels. Now, Andrei steers his ideas through 21st-century technology to realize innovation in AI-integrated customer interaction.
Follow Andrei Papancea on Social
Latest
How to Use AI to Increase Business and Make Customers Happy
A teacher of artificial intelligence engineering at Columbia and NYU is adamant: Taking a human approach with your customers can set your company apart.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Elenny Frometa
SaaS Conversion Copywriter | Founder
-
Peter Daisyme
Co-founder of Hostt
-
Jessica Wong
Founder & CEO of Valux Digital
-
Omer Riaz
CEO of Urtasker.com
-
Brian Covey
VP
-
Xavier PRETERIT
Coach and expert in high performance real estate investment
-
Chris Porteous
High Performance Growth Marketer
-
Michael Shangkuan
CEO of Lingoda