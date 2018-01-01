Bizness Apps

How to Deliver Excellent Customer Service
Customer Service

How to Deliver Excellent Customer Service

When it comes to customer service, find a process and a rhythm that work for you and your client.
4 min read
How Small Businesses Can Do SEO on a Small Budget
SEO

How Small Businesses Can Do SEO on a Small Budget

Managing your SEO goals on a small budget can be overwhelming, especially if you are only a one- or two-person team.
6 min read
5 Ways to Write About an App's Benefits -- Not Features
Apps

5 Ways to Write About an App's Benefits -- Not Features

When you're writing (or talking) about an app, it's essential to differentiate between the way you think about the app, and the way your clients think about the app.
6 min read
Is It Time for You to Leave Your Job?
Quitting a Job

Is It Time for You to Leave Your Job?

Before you make the leap, discover what your what your purpose is.
7 min read
10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today
Marketing Strategies

10 Offline Marketing Strategies That Still Work Today

Check out these classics with staying power.
5 min read
