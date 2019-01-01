About Chad Wolpert
Chad Wolpert holds an MBA from Leipzig University in Germany, specialising in the promotion and development of SMEs. He has his own successful entrepreneurial experience, as well as experience in the business consulting domain. He currently serves as the Head of Operations at Up Learn, a UK based start-up using artificial intelligence and neuroscience to provide one of the world’s most effective learning experiences.
More From Chad Wolpert
Investors
The Truth About Venture Capital Funding
Before you plough hundreds of hours into securing your dream investor, consider if VC funding is the best fit for your business.