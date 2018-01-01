Chris Weller

Senior Innovation Reporter

The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today
The 'Father of the iPod' Says Tech Addiction Would Worry Steve Jobs if he Were Alive Today

The Apple co-founder would be concerned about the growing trend of people being obsessed with their smartphones, former Apple designer Tony Fadell said in a recent interview.
12 Tech Trends That Will Define 2018
12 Tech Trends That Will Define 2018

Get ready to step into the future.
Millennials Are Breaking the One Big Salary Taboo -- and It's Changing How Companies Operate
Millennials Are Breaking the One Big Salary Taboo -- and It's Changing How Companies Operate

The talkative youngsters of the office are using their voices to make the workplace more equal.
Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Raised Their Kids Tech-Free -- and It Should've Been a Red Flag
Bill Gates and Steve Jobs Raised Their Kids Tech-Free -- and It Should've Been a Red Flag

Gates recognizes technology as useful for a student's development, not as entertainment.
The 10 Best Ted Talks of 2016, According to the Head of TED
The 10 Best Ted Talks of 2016, According to the Head of TED

Each year, dozens of people take the stage at TED to present their stories. Some are funny, some are informative, some break your heart.
How to Move to Canada and Become a Canadian Citizen
How to Move to Canada and Become a Canadian Citizen

After all, it's a land where healthcare is free, people are friendly and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau explains quantum computing just for laughs.
