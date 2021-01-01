About Dr. Lilian Ajayi-Ore
Dr. Lilian Ajayi-Ore is a Chief Learning Officer and Data Scientist. She is the founder and CEO of the award-winning Global Connections for Women Foundation (GC4W) which supports the United Nation’s Sustainable Goals of reducing the impact of gender inequality. An Adjunct Faculty at NYU SPS.
