Fernando Angulo is a corporate speaker at SEMrush with over six years of practical experience in online marketing within the team. He has represented the company at numerous industry conferences and events globally like, SaScon UK, SMX PAris, Prestashop Day Spain, PPC Masters Germany, Baltic Ecommerce Poland, and he was an outstanding moderator of the prestigious Brighton SEO. As an active member of the SEMrush marketing team, Fernando specialises in B2B search marketing, e-commerce, competitive intelligence and influencer marketing. During his sessions and workshops he immediately engages audience with his energy, sense of humor and a lot of practical examples and real cases.