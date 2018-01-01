Frank Chaparro

Finance Reporter
Frank is a finance reporter at Business Insider, covering financial technology, exchanges and market infrastructure and young Wall Street culture. 

More From Frank Chaparro

Goldman Sachs Asked Its Interns About Their Spending Habits, Social Media Apps and Dreams -- Here Are Their Answers
Interns

Goldman Sachs Asked Its Interns About Their Spending Habits, Social Media Apps and Dreams -- Here Are Their Answers

The firm picked their brains on everything from how they keep up with the news to how they manage their spending habits.
2 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.