Gareth Watson is an actuary, consultant and co-founder of iBizValue, a firm specialising in business valuations and corporate finance projects for small to medium companies. Having worked at both large and small multi-national companies, Gareth has developed a keen insight into the value drivers for a range of businesses. Contact Gareth at gareth@ibizvalue.co.za.
About Gareth Watson
More From Gareth Watson
Business Insurance
The Terrible Risks Facing Your Business If You Haven't Prepared For Death Cover
As a business co-owner, being exposed in the event of the death or disability of another co-owner can immediately cripple a business. Fortunately, getting properly covered is easy.