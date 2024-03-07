Iliana Orietta
Iliana Orietta is the Senior Marketing Director of the DayLife Division and the Head of Corporate Marcom, Sunset Hospitality Group (SHG). Iliana leads the marketing for numerous lifestyle brands of SHG, and is responsible for heading the group’s Corporate Marketing. Originally from Greece, Iliana brings over 20 years of experience of marketing, sales, event management, and hospitality to her role. Iliana has worked in a variety of fields and capacities throughout her career, all notable experiences honing her skills in developing and executing strategic marketing. Throughout her hospitality journey, Iliana made the shift from events and sales to marketing, and found her hunger in conceptualizing, developing, and launching hospitality concepts.
Latest
Growth Strategies
Managing A Growing Team: The How-To
As a leader, it's important to understand the difference between power versus influence. When you use influence to lead, you'll build deeper trust and loyalty with your team.