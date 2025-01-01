Ishaan Agarwal
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Bio
Senior Product Manager at Square. Previously Product Manager at Brex and at Microsoft. B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science from Brown University. Specializes in building user friendly software for small businesses.
Want to write for Entrepreneur too? Apply to join Entrepreneur Leadership network.
Latest
Growing a Business
This Popular Way of Measuring Product Success Isn't Telling You the Whole Story — Here's What to Track Instead
Net Promoter Score is probably the wrong metric for your business. Here's what you should measure instead.