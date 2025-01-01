Ishaan Agarwal

Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor

Bio

Senior Product Manager at Square. Previously Product Manager at Brex and at Microsoft. B.S. and M.S. in Computer Science from Brown University. Specializes in building user friendly software for small businesses.

Growing a Business

This Popular Way of Measuring Product Success Isn't Telling You the Whole Story — Here's What to Track Instead

Net Promoter Score is probably the wrong metric for your business. Here's what you should measure instead.

