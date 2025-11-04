Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Key Takeaways Instead of rebuilding or pivoting your product when it’s not selling, try selling it to different customers. Often, the product is fine — you’re just selling it to the wrong people.

Product-market fit is not a fixed equation. The same product can succeed wildly in one market and fail in another.

The next time you’re tempted to rebuild: Take your exact product, as it exists today, and pitch it to five completely different customer segments.

Everyone knows the pivot story. Startup builds Thing A, nobody wants it, so they build Thing B instead. Twitter started as a podcasting platform. Instagram was a check-in app called Burbn. The narrative is always the same: Throw out your code, start fresh, find product-market fit.

Here’s what nobody tells you: Sometimes the product is fine. You’re just selling it to the wrong people.

The expensive mistake everyone makes

Consider what happened to Superhuman, the $30/month email client. Early on, they tried selling to everyone who hated email. Most people balked at the price. Instead of rebuilding their product or cutting prices, they focused exclusively on power users who email for 3+ hours daily. Same product, different customer, path to $30 million ARR.

Meanwhile, countless B2B startups waste millions rebuilding platforms because enterprise customers demand endless features. Often, these same “inadequate” products would thrive with mid-market companies that value simplicity over customization.

The pattern repeats everywhere: Companies spend fortunes fixing products that aren’t broken. They just have the wrong customers.

Why we’re addicted to product pivots

Product pivots feel productive. You’re writing code! You’re shipping features! You’re doing something! It’s much harder to admit you’ve been talking to the wrong people for six months.

There’s also ego involved. As product people, we want to believe we can build our way out of any problem. Customer doesn’t like the product? We’ll make it better. Still doesn’t like it? We’ll add more features. Still no? Complete rebuild.

We rarely ask: What if this customer is just wrong for us?

The customer pivot playbook

Here’s how you actually pull off a customer pivot without touching your codebase:

Look for the accidents: Every product has accidental users who weren’t your target market but somehow found you anyway. Notion was built for internal documents, but creative professionals adopted it for mood boards. Same product, different story.

Find the desperate users: Your best new customer segment is whoever’s putting up with your product’s current limitations because they have no better option. If someone’s using your half-baked MVP despite its flaws, you’ve found your real market.

Change your marketing, not your features: Basecamp and Monday.com are both project management tools. Basecamp targets small teams who hate process. Monday.com targets larger teams who love customization. The core functionality overlaps significantly, but the positioning determines the customer.

Price your way to the right customer: Sometimes the fastest customer pivot is a price change. Double your price, and enterprise customers suddenly take you seriously. Cut it in half, and SMBs flood in. The product stays the same; the buyer changes.

The uncomfortable truth about product-market fit

We treat product-market fit like it’s a fixed equation: one product, one market, one solution. But markets aren’t monolithic. That same product that enterprises hate might be perfect for startups. The feature that power users complain about might be why beginners love you.

Canva is the perfect example. Professional designers initially mocked its limitations compared to Adobe Creative Suite. Instead of adding professional features, Canva leaned into simplicity for non-designers. They built a $40 billion company by serving the “wrong” customer.

How to know if you need a customer pivot

The signs are usually obvious if you’re looking:

Your customers constantly ask for features that would fundamentally change your product

You’re competing on features with established players (and losing)

Customer support is explaining workarounds more than core functionality

Your happiest customers use maybe 20% of your product

Sales cycles are painful because you’re forcing a fit

The brutal reality? Most struggling products don’t need a pivot. They need different customers.

The hidden advantage of customer pivots

When you pivot your product, you start from zero. New codebase, new bugs, new technical debt. When you pivot your customer, you keep all your institutional knowledge. You know every edge case, every limitation and every strength.

Plus, customer pivots are reversible. Didn’t work out with the new market? Your old customers don’t even know you left. Try pivoting your product back to its original state. Good luck with that.

The next time you’re tempted to rebuild

Before you write a single line of code, try this: Take your exact product, as it exists today, and pitch it to five completely different customer segments. Freelancers instead of enterprises. Marketers instead of engineers. Schools instead of businesses.

Slack started as an internal tool for a gaming company. They didn’t rebuild when the game failed. They found customers who needed what they’d already built. The gaming company’s internal communication tool became a $27 billion business communication platform.

The best pivot isn’t always building something new. Sometimes it’s finding the people who already love what you’ve built.