Grammarly has announced its acquisition of email productivity startup Superhuman, marking a strategic move to broaden its offerings and accelerate its push into the AI-powered workplace tools space. The two San Francisco-based firms did not disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Superhuman, which was last valued at USD 825 million in 2021, currently generates around USD 35 million in annual revenue. Once known for its invite-only model and sleek interface, Superhuman has raised over USD 110 million from investors such as IVP and Andreessen Horowitz. Its email tools have helped users respond to and compose 72 per cent more emails per hour, with AI-generated email composition usage increasing fivefold over the past year.

Grammarly, founded in 2009 and best known for its digital writing assistance tools, boasts over 40 million daily users and generates more than USD 700 million in annual revenue. The acquisition comes shortly after Grammarly secured USD 1 billion in fresh funding from General Catalyst, providing it with significant resources to develop a suite of AI-driven workplace solutions. The company is also said to be working on a name change, signalling a broader shift beyond its core grammar correction tools.

"Email remains the dominant mode of communication for professionals, with many spending close to three hours a day in their inboxes," said Grammarly CEO Shishir Mehrotra in an interview. "It's foundational to any productivity suite, and Superhuman is clearly the leading innovator in this space."

Mehrotra, who previously co-founded collaborative workspace platform Coda (acquired by Grammarly last year), said the move into email was a natural progression. "With Coda, we laid the groundwork for AI agents that help users research, analyse, and collaborate. Now, integrating email completes a vital piece of the productivity puzzle."

As part of the deal, Superhuman CEO Rahul Vohra and more than 100 employees will join Grammarly. The Superhuman product and brand will continue to operate independently under Grammarly's umbrella.

"This partnership gives us access to significantly greater resources, enabling us to invest deeper into AI and expand our product capabilities into calendars, tasks, and collaboration tools," said Vohra.
