Isa Watson

Isa Watson

Guest Writer
CEO and Founder of Squad by Envested
Isa Watson is CEO of Squad by Envested, a software company whose social platform helps people build meaningful communities. Formerly a VP of Product Strategy at JPMorgan Chase and a chemist at Pfizer, she has an MBA from MIT, an MS in Pharmacology from Cornell and a BS in Chemistry from Hampton.

More From Isa Watson

3 Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness into Your Entrepreneurial Path
Entrepreneur Mindset

3 Ways to Incorporate Mindfulness into Your Entrepreneurial Path

Find focus as you grow.
5 min read
Work-Life Balance Making You Crazy? Work-Life Integration Is the Sane Alternative
Work-Life Balance

Work-Life Balance Making You Crazy? Work-Life Integration Is the Sane Alternative

Embrace the overlap between your personal and professional lives.
5 min read
Not Your Parents' Career Development
Careers

Not Your Parents' Career Development

In today's world, professional success doesn't mean what it used to.
6 min read
'Turnover' Doesn't Have to Be a Dirty Word for Startups
Employee Turnover

'Turnover' Doesn't Have to Be a Dirty Word for Startups

The foundation of all startups is change
6 min read
You Need a Strategy If You Hope to Keep Your High Performers
Entrepreneurs

You Need a Strategy If You Hope to Keep Your High Performers

If your most ambitious people don't see a path forward, they will look for a path out.
6 min read
If This Is How You're Doing Workplace Engagement, You're Doing It All Wrong
Employee Engagement

If This Is How You're Doing Workplace Engagement, You're Doing It All Wrong

Surveying employee satisfaction is pointless unless you act on what the team tells you.
6 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.